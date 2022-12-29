Game Notes: Missouri 89, Kentucky 75

Below are game notes from No. 19 Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday evening inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season. Missouri is 12-1 and has won three in a row.

This was the SEC opener for both teams. UK is 69-20 all-time in SEC lidlifters.

Kentucky leads the series 14-3 and leads 4-3 in games played in Columbia.

Next for UK: the Wildcats close 2022 by hosting in-state rival Louisville on New Year’s Eve at noon. The game will be televised on CBS.

Team Notes

Kentucky won the rebounding, 37-28, leading to a 17-11 advantage in second-chance points.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe totaled 23 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season.

The game marked the fourth contest with at least 22 points and 18 rebounds of Tshiebwe’s career. He now has four of the seven such games by an SEC player in the last 10 seasons.

Cason Wallace had 19 points, second-highest of the season behind his 27 points last week vs. Florida A&M.

came off the bench to give the Wildcats a second-half spark, totaling five points, three rebounds and an assist. Lance Ware had six points and six rebounds.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is 11-5 vs. Missouri, including 10-3 while at Kentucky.

Calipari is 11-3 in SEC openers.

Calipari has an 818-245 all-time on-court record and is 373-105 in 14 seasons at UK.

UK is 306-59 (83.8%) against unranked competition under Calipari.

In the First Half

Kentucky started the combination of Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Lance Ware and Oscar Tshiebwe for the second straight game. UK is 1-1 with the lineup.

Missouri led by as many as 14 points in the first half and took a 42-30 lead at halftime.

Wallace paced the UK scoring with 10 points while Tshiebwe had nine points and 12 rebounds.

In the Second Half

Kentucky opened the second stanza with the starting lineup.

Missouri scored the first five points of the half to extend the advantage to 47-30.

Trailing 54-37, Kentucky had a 7-0 spurt – its largest of the game – to narrow the count to 54-44.

UK got as close as nine points at 56-47 but no closer as Missouri eventually led by as many as 21 points at 84-63

