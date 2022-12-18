Game Notes: UCLA 63, Kentucky 53

Below are game notes from No. 13 Kentucky's 63-53 loss to the No. 16 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the CBS Sports Classic inside Madison Square Garden:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is now 7-3 on the season, ending a four-game win streak. UCLA has won seven in a row and is 10-2 on the season.

The all-time series is tied 8-8, with UCLA winning two in a row.

UCLA leads 6-5 at neutral sites, including 2-0 in games played in New York.

Kentucky is 4-5 in the CBS Sports Classic. UK is 1-2 against UCLA in the event.

Kentucky is 38-16 all-time in the New York City area, including 14-6 in the modern day iteration of Madison Square Garden.

Next for UK: the Wildcats play host to Florida A&M on Wednesday in the Unity Series game. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Team Notes

Kentucky limited UCLA to 63 points.

UK is 208-10 (95.4%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 points or less, including 6-1 this season.



UK had won its last 21 games when the opponent scored 63 or less, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

UK had season lows with 32.8% from the field, 38.5% at the free throw line and 18 turnovers.

Player Notes

Freshman Chris Livingston had a season-high 14 points, his first game to lead UK in scoring.

had a season-high 14 points, his first game to lead UK in scoring. Oscar Tshiebwe had eight points and 16 rebounds, his sixth straight game with at least a dozen boards. He also blocked three shots and had two steals.

had eight points and 16 rebounds, his sixth straight game with at least a dozen boards. He also blocked three shots and had two steals. Sahvir Wheeler had 11 points, his third straight game in double figures, and had a game-high six assists.

had 11 points, his third straight game in double figures, and had a game-high six assists. Lance Ware provided a spark off the bench, with two points and season highs with five rebounds and three assists.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is 4-5 vs. UCLA.

Calipari has an 817-244 all-time on-court record and a 372-104 mark in his 14th season at UK.

UK is 67-46 (59.3%) against ranked competition under Calipari.

In the First Half

Kentucky started the combination of Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the fifth straight game. UK is now 4-1 with this lineup.

and for the fifth straight game. UK is now 4-1 with this lineup. CJ Fredrick and Chris Livingston were UK’s first substitutes at the 15:12 mark.

and were UK’s first substitutes at the 15:12 mark. Tied at 7, UCLA steadily built a 33-20 advantage and never trailed again.

Late in the half, Lance Ware gave the Wildcats a spark on both ends of the court and UK went on a 7-0 run to pull within 33-27; a Bruin basket near the buzzer made it 35-27 at intermission.

gave the Wildcats a spark on both ends of the court and UK went on a 7-0 run to pull within 33-27; a Bruin basket near the buzzer made it 35-27 at intermission. Scoring leaders were Wallace with seven points, Wheeler and Tshiebwe with six, and Tshiebwe had nine rebounds.

In the Second Half

Kentucky opened the second stanza with Tshiebwe, Ware, Livingston, Wallace and Wheeler.

Livingston scored eight early points as UK assembled a 10-2 spurt, tying it at 38.

Tied at 40, UCLA went on a 6-0 run and the Bruins led the remainder of the game.

Kentucky cut it to 55-53 with 4:31 to go, but the Wildcats went scoreless the rest of the way.

