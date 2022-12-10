Get to Know: Yale Provides Tough Mid-Major Task

No. 16 Kentucky is coming off of its biggest win of the early 2022-23 season, a 73-69 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Now after a six-day break, the Wildcats return home to Rupp Arena, where they'll welcome likely the toughest mid-major opponent they'll see all season in the Yale Bulldogs. The game is the final one for UK before hitting the road once again, heading north to New York City to take on UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17.

John Calipari's group isn't overlooking the Ivy League group, however. Here's what you need to know about Yale:

KenPom rating: 88 (1st in Ivy League)

Picked to finish third in the Preseason Ivy League Poll

in the Preseason Ivy League Poll The teams have played just once before, Kentucky came out on top 79-58 in 1961

Kentucky is a 16.5-point favorite

The Record (8-2)

Notable games:

Nov. 14: 62-59 W (OT) @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Nov. 22: 73-44 W vs. Vermont

vs. Vermont Nov. 27: 62-65 L @ Colorado

@ Colorado Nov. 30: 86-40 W vs. Howard

vs. Howard Dec. 6: 71-61 L @ Butler

The record is impressive, but the Bulldogs' strength of schedule checks in at No. 268 via KenPom.

Both of Yale's losses have come to the two best teams it has faced, in Colorado and Butler. While they've gone down in both games, the Bulldogs have put up honorable fights on the road.

Yale is 6-2 against the spread so far this season. Kentucky is by far the toughest test the Bulldogs will face all regular season.

Longtime Head Coach James Jones

Longest tenured head coach in the Ivy League. In his 24th year at the helm in 2022-23.

Winningest men’s basketball coach in school history. Second winningest coach in Ivy League history. His 191 Ivy wins are the second most in league history.

Has guided the Bulldogs to five Ivy League championships – 2002, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 - four NCAA Tournament berths – 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022 - and seven postseason appearances.

2019 recipient of the Ben Jobe Award as the top minority coach in Division I men's basketball.

A three-time Ivy League Coach of the Year (2015, 2016, 2020) and also has been named the NABC District 13 Coach of the Year three times.

Has presided over the most successful era in the long history of Yale Basketball. Over the last seven seasons, the Bulldogs have posted a 74-24 (.755) Ivy record. During that stretch, they have:

Won four league championships, two Ivy League Tournament titles and earned four NCAA Tournament berths, including notching the first NCAA victory in school history – over Baylor in 2016.

Matt Knowling

Junior forward Matt Knowling leads the way for the Bulldogs, providing 16.2 points-per-game

leads the way for the Bulldogs, providing 16.2 points-per-game He's dropped at least 10 points in eight of Yale's 10 games, scoring at least 20 in four of those games. Knowling is shooting 64.6 percent from the field

He also leads Yale with 4.7 rebounds-per-game

Containing the Ellington, Connecticut native will be a big key to victory for the Wildcats

Other Starters

Bez Mbeng will run the point for Yale, he's doing a bit of everything, averaging 6.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.5 assists-per-game. He has chucked 36 3-pointers this season, but made just seven.

will run the point for Yale, he's doing a bit of everything, averaging 6.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.5 assists-per-game. He has chucked 36 3-pointers this season, but made just seven. August Mahoney is one of two main left-handed shooting threats of the afternoon. 36 of his 49 shot attempts have been from deep, he's shooting it at a 48 percent clip and averages 8.4 PPG.

is one of two main left-handed shooting threats of the afternoon. 36 of his 49 shot attempts have been from deep, he's shooting it at a 48 percent clip and averages 8.4 PPG. John Poulakidas will parter Mahoney in sniping with the left hand. He shoots the trey at a 45 percent rate and tallies 10.8 PPG.

will parter Mahoney in sniping with the left hand. He shoots the trey at a 45 percent rate and tallies 10.8 PPG. EJ Jarvis will attempt to match-up down low as the big man for Yale. He does well offensively, putting up 10 PPG but just 3.8 RPG. He'll present some challenges on the shooting front, but won't be much of a presence in the paint.

Wildcats Today will have game coverage live from Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.