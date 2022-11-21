Halftime Thoughts: Gonzaga Dominating Kentucky 41-25 at the Break

Through 20 minutes, No. 2 Gonzaga is completely dominating the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats, leading 41-25 at the half. Here are some thoughts at the break:

From the get-go, it was pretty clear that Kentucky wasn't right. The energy from the No. 4 Wildcats has been far from good, as the Zags are running up and down the court, playing fast and clean. Where is the fight from this Kentucky group? It feels like a defeated team is on the court, putting in quite the bland effort and performance.

The offense has been nothing short of awful. CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves have a combined two points on 1-11 shooting. Remind you of anything? Maybe the Champions Classic that went down on Tuesday perhaps? It feels like the exact same type of game, a decent defense is stymying what the shooters want to do on the perimeter, and Kentucky has had no answer for it thus far.

Dumping it down to Oscar Tshiebwe will of course work at points during the game, but there has to be another option for the Cats when they have the ball. Right now, i'm not sure who's going to be the catalyst offensively. Jacob Toppin, Chris Livingston and the other forwards have provided nothing of substance, making it really easy for Gonzaga's defense. Having two fouls on both Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace

Drew Timme has had his way in the low block. Everyone knew that he was going to get his when the ball found his hands, but Kentucky has done zero on defense to try and prevent him from getting buckets. One-on-one's in the post have to be considered a no-go for Calipari in the second half when Timme has the basketball.

Really, it can't get much worse than that, right? John Calipari has to send some sort of message to his group in the locker room. This one is capable of getting real ugly.

Get to know the Gonzaga Bulldogs here.

More on Kentucky looking ahead to tonight's matchup here.

More on the win over SC State here.

Watch: Calipari, Fredrick, Ware talk the SC State Win, look ahead to Gonzaga

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.