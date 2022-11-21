Skip to main content

Halftime Thoughts: Gonzaga Dominating Kentucky 41-25 at the Break

Gonzaga has blitzed the Wildcats through 20 minutes in Spokane Arena.

Through 20 minutes, No. 2 Gonzaga is completely dominating the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats, leading 41-25 at the half. Here are some thoughts at the break: 

Screen Shot 2022-11-20 at 8.40.23 PM
  • From the get-go, it was pretty clear that Kentucky wasn't right. The energy from the No. 4 Wildcats has been far from good, as the Zags are running up and down the court, playing fast and clean. Where is the fight from this Kentucky group? It feels like a defeated team is on the court, putting in quite the bland effort and performance. 
  • The offense has been nothing short of awful. CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves have a combined two points on 1-11 shooting. Remind you of anything? Maybe the Champions Classic that went down on Tuesday perhaps? It feels like the exact same type of game, a decent defense is stymying what the shooters want to do on the perimeter, and Kentucky has had no answer for it thus far. 
  • Dumping it down to Oscar Tshiebwe will of course work at points during the game, but there has to be another option for the Cats when they have the ball. Right now, i'm not sure who's going to be the catalyst offensively. Jacob Toppin, Chris Livingston and the other forwards have provided nothing of substance, making it really easy for Gonzaga's defense. Having two fouls on both Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace 
  • Drew Timme has had his way in the low block. Everyone knew that he was going to get his when the ball found his hands, but Kentucky has done zero on defense to try and prevent him from getting buckets. One-on-one's in the post have to be considered a no-go for Calipari in the second half when Timme has the basketball. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Really, it can't get much worse than that, right? John Calipari has to send some sort of message to his group in the locker room. This one is capable of getting real ugly.

Get to know the Gonzaga Bulldogs here.

More on Kentucky looking ahead to tonight's matchup here.

More on the win over SC State here.

Watch: Calipari, Fredrick, Ware talk the SC State Win, look ahead to Gonzaga

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs

USATSI_17255147_168390308_lowres
Football

Betting Line: Cats Slight Favorites Over Cards

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19476204_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Drops 11 Spots to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll Following Pair of Losses

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19253109_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: 'Things are Good, Not Finalized' Regarding LT Kenneth Horsey's Health Status Ahead of Louisville

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19437803_168390308_lowres
Football

Depth Chart Update: Zero Changes Ahead of Louisville

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19476369_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Shortage of Effort and Playing With Oscar Tshiebwe Headline Kentucky's Struggles in Gonzaga Loss

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19476816_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Uninspired No. 4 Kentucky Receives 88-72 Beatdown From No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19462918_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 88-72 Loss to Gonzaga

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19476722_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Game Notes: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

By Wildcats Today Staff