How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Kentucky-Florida A&M

Kentucky basketball is on the ropes after a deplorable performance in its 63-53 loss to UCLA last Saturday inside Madison Square Garden on national television. 

The Wildcats dropped six spots down to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll and will now look to regroup one final time before the beginning of SEC play. Entering Rupp Arena on Wednesday night is the Florida A&M Rattlers for the second-annual Unity Series.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST. If you aren't able to make it to Rupp Arena, here's how you can watch or listen to the matchup: 

How to Watch

The evening tip between the Cats and Rattlers will air on the SEC Network. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Kentucky-Florida A&M

