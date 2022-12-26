Skip to main content

Kentucky Basketball Remains No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky stays at No. 19 after defeating Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday in Lexington.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released, and Kentucky remains in the No. 19 spot after a 1-0 week: 

The entire poll can be found here.

John Calipari's Wildcats defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday leading into the holiday break, and will take on the 11-1 Missouri Tigers this Wednesday, Dec. 28, inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia. 

The Tigers are yet to crack the rankings, but they did receive 57 votes following their largest win over a ranked opponent in 12 years last Thursday, defeating then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 in St. Louis. 

UK is one of six SEC teams ranked, joining No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State. 

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 28. The game will air on SEC Network.

