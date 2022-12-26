Kentucky Basketball Remains No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released, and Kentucky remains in the No. 19 spot after a 1-0 week:

The entire poll can be found here.

John Calipari's Wildcats defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday leading into the holiday break, and will take on the 11-1 Missouri Tigers this Wednesday, Dec. 28, inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

The Tigers are yet to crack the rankings, but they did receive 57 votes following their largest win over a ranked opponent in 12 years last Thursday, defeating then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 in St. Louis.

UK is one of six SEC teams ranked, joining No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 28. The game will air on SEC Network.

Kentucky basketball's early season report card can be found here.

COLUMN: Patience not guaranteed to yield success for Kentucky basketball

More on the victory over Florida A&M here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.