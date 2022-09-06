Skip to main content

Look: Kentucky Basketball Unveils Home Uniform for 2022-23 Season

Checkerboard be gone

Kentucky Men's Basketball has unveiled its brand new home uniform for the 2022-23 season. 

The teams Twitter account showed off the new uniform via Oscar Tshiebwe on Tuesday afternoon:

By popular demand, the all white uniform with blue trim does not feature the almighty checkerboard that has plagued many jerseys over the past few years. Some noticeable changes include the gold UK logo on the trim on the back of the jersey, as well as the new Wildcat logo on the front of the waistband of the shorts. 

The new uniforms should come with a warm reception from Big Blue Nation. 

