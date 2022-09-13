Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League

Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket:

Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take place in Las Vegas from Oct. 13-17. Other teams include Montverde Academy (FL), Bishop Gorman (NV), Sierra Canyon (CA), and Dream City Christian (AZ), the former home of Shaedon Sharpe.

The point guard is currently rated the 13th best prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Here's what 247's Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote of Dillingham in his scouting report:

"Robert Dillingham is creative lead guard who plays with a natural flair for the game. As much as potentially any other guard in the class, he excels at consistently making tough plays and shots, with obviously high degrees of difficulty. He's a virtual wizard with the ball in his hands - tight with his handle and looking to shake his defender at every chance possible with a full assortment of tight cross-overs, spins, and complex combination moves. He can also be shifty with extreme change of pace as a stop-and-go type creator. While he typically plays with a scoring mentality, Dillingham is capable of threading the needle as a passer and creating for his teammates. As a shooter, Dillingham releases the ball from his deep shoulder and needs very little separation from his defender in order to make tough shots off the dribble. In fact, he's equally likely to shake his man off the dribble for a step-back or pull-up as he is attack the paint. While his EYBL numbers have been efficient through three sessions, there are still moments when he needs to value substance over style - learning to be more efficient with his bounces, beat his man with his first move when he's capable of it, and not settling for tough twos unless it's in a late clock situation. Physically and defensively, he'll also need to make strides. Athletically, he has good pace and quickness, and can rise-up above the rim in open space, but rarely in traffic. He also needs to keep building up his body to better allow him to absorb contact and hold his line on both ends of the floor. His overall defensive intensity will undoubtedly need to be more consistent under John Calipari as well. Overall though, he's one of the most skilled and creative playmaking guards in the class, with undeniable talent with the ball."

Dillingham will play in Las Vegas against other top recruits such as:

Jared McCain (Duke, 2023)

Caleb Foster (Duke, 2023)

Mookie Cook (Oregon, 2023)

Kwame Evans Jr (Oregon, 2023)

Aden Holloway (Auburn, 2023)

Bronny James (Uncommitted, 2023)

Vyctorious Miller (Uncommitted, 2024)

Cameron and Cayden Boozer (Uncommitted, 2025)

Photo via Rob Dillingham's Instagram @RobWitDaShifts

