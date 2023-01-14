Kentucky Stuns No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville for Season-Saving 63-56 Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All signs pointed towards another disappointing chapter in Kentucky basketball's horror-filled 2022-23 season, as No. 5 Tennessee raced out to an 8-0 lead in front of a rollicking crowd inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

After getting punched in the mouth first yet again, the Wildcats finally decided to do something about it. John Calipari's group answered with a one-two combo in the form of a 13-2 run, setting a much different tone than normal — one that featured grit and energy, propelling the once-dusted Cats to a mind-boggling 63-56 win.

Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) would get called for 24 fouls on Saturday afternoon, resulting in 25 Kentucky (11-6, 2-3) free throws. Despite entering the game shooting 65.6 percent from the stripe — the 312th-best mark in the nation — the Wildcats finally knocked down their freebies at a high clip, connecting on 22

Kentucky's opening run was spearheaded by eight points from CJ Fredrick, as the redshirt senior connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the early goings. From then on, the game would feature fouls, free throws and plenty of flair from Calipari on the sideline.

Fredrick would then lace a 3-pointer to give Kentucky a 51-48 lead with 5:37 left to play in the second half. Tennessee answered, but so would UK, this time via an Antonio Reeves bucket.

Every time the Volunteers took a stab at grabbing the game by the horns, the newly-pesky Wildcats secured a foul, earned a tough bucket or held sturdy on the defensive end. an Oscar Tshiebwe layup, followed by two Reeves free throws squeezed out a 7-0 run to put UK up 58-50 with less than three minutes to play.

Volunteers center Uros Plavsic connected on his eight make of the game to bring UT within four points with less than two minutes to play. Reeves then traveled on the next possession, leading to another Plavsic bucket, giving the big man 19 points and shrinking the UK lead down to 58-56.

Tshiebwe would go one-for-two from the free-throw line, putting UK up by three. Santiago Vescovi was unable to land a jumper, giving the Cats more chances to ice the game at the charity stripe. Reeves would go 2-2 before another brick from Tennessee spelled the end, somehow pushing the Wildcats across the finish line in front.

The Wildcats were without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler and backup forward Daimion Collins, both of whom were ruled out with less than an hour to go until tipoff. The absence of Wheeler put extra pressure on an already-hurting Cason Wallace, who played just eight minutes in UK's embarrassing 71-68 loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Wallace would be aided of course by Tshiebwe — who grabbed another double-double, scoring 15 and hauling in 13 rebounds — as well as a slew of supporting cast members, as Calipari hurled a plethora of five-man lineups at the court, seeing what sticks. With no Wheeler, everyone from Fredrick, to Reeves, to even freshman Adou Thiero saw some run with the ball in their hands on Saturday.

The results panned out in the first 20 minutes, as the Volunteers failed to find momentum, while UK scratched and clawed its way to a 33-26 lead at the break, highlighted by a 10-0 run, keeping the Rocky Top faithful at ease...for the time being.

During halftime, Volunteer legend Chris Lofton — a Kentucky native — had his name and number raised to the rafters, sparking the energy that eluded Tennessee for the first period on Saturday.

Thanks in-part to a UK scoring drought that lasted over four minutes of game time, the Vols did some clawing of their own to eventually grab a 43-41 lead after a Zakai Zeigler layup. It was another opportunity for UK to lay down and allow another win slip away, but there would be no wilting from the new-life Cats.

The Tennessee faithful remained rowdy, yearning for the Volunteers to finally land a knockout blow of some sort. Plavsic and Co. would land their fair share of punches, but were never able to land that knockout blow needed to sour the Cats' season-turning performance.

Kentucky's win serves as a reset, giving new life to a season that was considered long-gone. The Wildcats will now return home to what will be a revived Rupp Arena on Tuesday, hosting the Georgia Bulldogs. Tip is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

