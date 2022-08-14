Overreactions From The Big Blue Bahamas Tour

Kentucky has wrapped up its 2022 Big Blue Bahamas Tour, leaving Nassau with four victories and plenty for Big Blue Nation to cheer about while it waits for the 2022-23 season.

When talking about college basketball exhibitions in August, it's important to take everything with a grain of salt...maybe even a whole shaker's worth. It's also okay to celebrate the positives whenever they come, and while it was against some mediocre competition, the Wildcats put the hurt on all weekend.

From four games worth of basketball, here are some of the biggest overreactions to take away from the trip that could eventually become reality for the Wildcats.

The Freshman Class is Elite

The star freshman duo of Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston showed off a unique blend of shooting and defensive prowess this weekend:

Wallace: 42 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 steals

Livingston: 39 points, 23 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals

When Sahvir Wheeler isn't bringing the ball up the court, Wallace will provide zero drop off as the primary ball-handler. What Wheeler lacks in shooting, Wallace makes up for. The two will play nicely off of one another, and when they're on the court together, there may not be a more hardworking backcourt in the nation:

As for Livingston, his physical tools and versatility are going to make him a constant figure on both ends of the floor for Kentucky. Every team needs a spark plug, and while this roster may possess multiple, Livingston can be that glue guy that John Calipari turns to off the bench when his team needs to be ignited.

Not to be forgotten, Adou Thiero showed true glimpses of talent in his limited minutes in the Bahamas. Originally an afterthought upon his commitment to UK, the ever-growing guard may make more of an immediate impact for the Wildcats this season than anyone thought.

Daimion Collins Will Play a Big Part In Kentucky's Success This Season

It appears as though Daimion Collins has made a big jump in his game, physically and metaphorically.

When he wasn't jumping out of the gym and putting people on posters this weekend, Collins showed improvement on the defensive end while also showing Big Blue Nation that he's been working on his jump shot.

There were tiny glimpses of what the Atlanta, Texas native had to offer last season, but it was clear that he was going to be a multi-year project. A lot can change over one offseason, and if Collins can provide another threat down low to accompany Oscar Tshiebwe, then that adds yet another layer to a potentially-potent offense in Lexington.

Jacob Toppin Is Ready To Lead Kentucky

Like Collins, Toppin earned his fair share of highlights over the weekend. The senior put in serious minutes in all four exhibitions, showcasing the entirety of his updated skill package.

Toppin is going to be more than a dunker for the Cats this season. An improved 3-point shot, better facilitation and defending point towards a future draft selection. While his improvement will be a catalyst for UK, he showed on the court that he can be a leader on the starting unit.

It's always been an acknowledgement of talent for the Rhode Island transfer, but BBN has never seen the entire package out on the court at one time. Expect that to change this season.

No Lack of Shooting This Season

The deep ball became a point of concern for Kentucky last season. If Kellan Grady wasn't on his A-game, then there was no consistent reliable shooter on the floor for Calipari. Shooting won't be at a premium in Lexington this year.

Big Blue Bahamas MVP and Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves was a sniper this weekend, connecting on 14 of 27 attempts from 3-point range. Toppin knocked down eight of his own, while Wallace and Livingston added six each.

As a team, UK shot 38 percent from deep, even with perceived top-shooter CJ Fredrick making just one of five attempts in limited minutes. Despite making zero of his attempts, Tshiebwe even showed BBN that he's willing to let it fly when the time is right this year.

At any moment this season, there is always going to be at least two players on the court who are threats from anywhere around the perimeter. That's a welcomed luxury for a team who shot less than 35 percent from behind the arch last year.

Kentucky's Defense May Be The Best Part of The Team

Nobody will truly know just how good UK's defense is until the Cats begin to play its daunting non-conference schedule. But if this weekend is any indication to how tough the group is going to be on that side of the ball, then it may be what propels Kentucky through March.

Every position on the roster has multiple hard-nosed defenders. Wheeler and Wallace are going to be recognized as some of the top pests in the country, while Tshiebwe, Collins and Toppin are going to be a nightmare for anyone trying to finish at the rim. Toss in Livingston and Reeves and you've got lockdown defense on every area on the court.

the failure to notch stops late in games came back to haunt Kentucky multiple times last season. Whether that's attributed to injuries or not, it led to the downfall of the Cats' postseason. In the past, players such as Derek Willis and Dontaie Allen have been clear weaknesses on defense, but there doesn't seem to be any chink in the armor as of now.

Once again, it's only August, but BBN was given plenty of reasons to swoon over the possibilities of a ninth national championship, even if it comes from meaningless games in the Bahamas.