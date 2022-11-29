Pre-Game Report: Cats Remain Healthy Ahead of Inaugural Matchup Against Bellarmine

After a six-day break, No. 19 Kentucky (4-2) returns to Rupp Arena to host the Bellarmine Knights (2-5).

The matchup is the Wildcats' final tune-up before heading to London to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

Kentucky is expected to be at full strength against the Knights. Forward Lance Ware did not play last week against North Florida due to sickness, while shooting guard CJ Fredrick left in the second half after picking up a knock. Head coach John Calipari said post-game that it was nothing serious and its expected that he'll miss no time.

As for Bellarmine, guard Juston Betz was participating in shootaround. Head coach Scott Davenport said he was a "game-time decision" yesterday after not playing against UCLA on Sunday. Betz averages 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and is an important piece of the Knights' roster.

Here's what a win would do for the Wildcats tonight:

Extend UK's win streak at Rupp Arena to 24 games, the longest active home streak in the SEC

Improve John Calipari's record to 211-17 in Rupp Arena

Push UK's record to 22-3 against in-state foes under Calipari

Be a win in the inaugural matchup between the two schools

Mark the Wildcats' second-consecutive win over an ASUN school after beating North Florida 96-56 last Wednesday

Here's some of what you need to know about Bellarmine:

Every member of the 2022-23 Bellarmine roster is from Kentucky, Indiana or Ohio.

There are four Kentuckians on the team, including one Lexington native returning to his hometown. Ben Johnson, a redshirt freshman from Lexington Christian Academy is the second LCA grad to return to Rupp is as many games, joining North Florida's Carter Hendricksen. Johnson is averaging 8.0 PPG and is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Johnson was Kentucky's "Mr. Basketball" in 2021.

, a redshirt freshman from Lexington Christian Academy is the second LCA grad to return to Rupp is as many games, joining North Florida's Carter Hendricksen. Johnson is averaging Johnson was Kentucky's "Mr. Basketball" in 2021.

True freshman guard Peter Suder leads the Knights with 11 points-per-game. He also leads the team in steals with eight. Four players are averaging over 9 PPG.

leads the Knights with . He also leads the team in steals with eight. Four players are averaging over 9 PPG.

