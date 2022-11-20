Three Keys to Victory For Kentucky Against Gonzaga

No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) has made the trek out west to Spokane to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) in a marquee November showdown.

Each team is looking to make a statement after suffering tough losses to other Power Five competition. The Sunday night spotlight is on Spokane Arena and the battle between John Calipari and Mark Few, as well as Oscar Tshiebwe and Drew Timme.

Here are three keys to victory for the Wildcats:

GET CJ FREDRICK AND ANTONIO REEVES GOING

CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves have played like primary scorers and shooters in three of Kentucky's four games this season. The issue is that the one game where that went away was against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

VS. Howard, Duquesne, SC State:

Fredrick- 16-29 (9-19 from 3-point)

Reeves- 16-34 (13-25 from 3-point)

VS. Michigan State:

Fredrick- 2-7 (1-6)

Reeves- 1-7 (1-3)

The Spartans played a terrific game defensively, shutting down the perimeter and avoiding transition shots from UK guards. We've seen where the sharpshooting pair can excel against mid-majors, but this is the second test of the season against a big opponent, will they be able to get open looks and cash in from deep?

On the topic of guard play, former Kentucky commit and current Zag Nolan Hickman is questionable to play tonight. If he's out, the Bulldogs' backcourt will be up against it defensively trying to consistently contain Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler. It's obviously also one less body for Mark Few to rotate in and out over the course of 40 minutes.

Winning the battle between the backcourts will be a major factor for Kentucky. You know Drew Timme will get his points in down low, so contain what you can control on the outside.

Speaking of Timme...

DON'T LET DREW TIMME DOMINATE THE GAME

Texas laid the blueprint for how to defend the two-time All-American on Wednesday night. When he gets the ball down in the post, send the double-team! Don't let Julian Strawther or Rasir Bolton get consistent open looks from 3-point range, but do not let Timme find himself in comfortable one-on-one positions in the block, even if it's against Oscar Tshiebwe.

As previously mentioned, you know he's going to do some form of damage tonight, he's too good of a player not to. Understand that denying him for 40 minutes is impossible, but don't concede to letting him bury you with rim-runs, easy transition points and quick moves in the paint.

Presuming that Tshiebwe shows up on the floor, that should negate most of those troubles but Timme can score on anybody, so don't settle. Send the double and force turnovers. GU committed 20 of them against Texas, a bunch of which came via forced errors.

This shouldn't sound like rocket science. Don't let the All-American beat up on your defense for two halves.

DO THE LITTLE THINGS

Going back to the Champions Classic against MSU, it was those "little things" that prevented Kentucky from being able to ice the game. Granted, avoiding backdoor cuts and making free throws shouldn't be considered little in the first place.

Deny those free second-chance points, GU has acquired 30 offensive rebounds across three games. Go hard on the glass and box. out. Stay locked in defensively and play with that physicality that Calipari touted in the lead-up to the loss to MSU.

Following the win over SC State on Thursday, Calipari spoke about the mentality he wants his team to enter Spokane Arena with tonight:

"What I told them, you know, I want your mentality to be, and I've done this before, the mentality is we beat Michigan State, where would you be feeling right now, an out-of-bounds play, a free throw, a missed shot here, late game, not executing and -- but all that stuff, we didn't play great," he said. "Still should have won, could have won. I give credit to Michigan State, Tom Izzo is a great friend but I want them to have the mentality, you played well enough to win that game. Let's say you won it. How would you feel going to Spokane right now. Because half of this is the mentality."

Come correct with that mentality. While it's sure to be a raucous environment away from home, play with an edge that doesn't let it turn into a game of runs. It may not result in a win, but if UK can execute in that regard, there shouldn't be any major blunders to look back upon the next day.

