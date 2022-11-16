Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes he made coaching, the benefit of playing against MSU and more:

Tshiebwe spoke on his electric return, while Wheeler spoke on the end of the game and what went wrong for Kentucky late.

The entire press conference can be found above.

