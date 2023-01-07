WATCH: John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Following Kentucky's 78-52 Loss to Alabama

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 78-52 loss to the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

Calipari spoke on Oscar Tshiebwe's unusual struggles, what the Wildcats have to do going forward and more. Wheeler spoke from the player's perspective, trying to dissect where things have gone wrong for the Wildcats thus far, taking advantage of the next opportunity and more.

Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Wheeler's can be found below:

More on Kentucky's loss HERE.

The Wildcats will return home to welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 inside Rupp Arena.

