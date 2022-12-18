Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 63-53 Loss to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 63-53 loss to the UCLA Bruins at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday night.

Calipari talked his team's toughness, the inexcusable errors at the free throw line, the disappointment of the loss and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

More on the UCLA loss here.

