Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 88-72 Loss to Gonzaga

Q. What do you think about what Jacob (Toppin) said about some guys --

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, we missed every shot. So you can say what you want. We missed every shot. You don't have to make them all. You just can't miss them all, and expect to be in the game with a good team.

And Gonzaga played well. They played well. We only had 11 turnovers. You want to know, though? When we got the game to four, there were two of them right then. What? And we gave up a three and we fouled, and all of a sudden it's back to nine. What in the world just happened?

I had to change how we were playing offensively at halftime. What did you see, if you know basketball? What did I do? So most of you really don't know. I couldn't get Oscar (Tshiebwe) to run the plays right. You know why? He hasn't been practicing with us. So I said, Go to the baseline. We're going to play dribble drive around you. And that's what we did the whole second half. I ran two plays. That were pass, pass, make a play. Couldn't run a play. Told them, man, you know, we got to practice and get together as a team and get better.

Offensively in the first half it was so embarrassing that we couldn't even run a play. Couldn't run a play. Not one. And it wasn't just Oscar. It was our guards too.

But here's the great thing. We come back and get it to four or five and have our chance to win the game and that's when I want to see who can step up and make plays. I’ve got to watch the tape and see where the breakdowns happened because we, that would have been one of the great wins of all time.

But I think we only had a few people thinking we were going to win that game. Didn't have enough on the bench, like, you know, let's go. We got this. And they played well.

