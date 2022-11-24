Skip to main content

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following No. 15 Kentucky's 96-56 Win Over North Florida

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 15 Wildcats' 96-56 win over North Florida on Wednesday. 

Calipari talked Antonio Reeves' 20-point night, how the team needs to improve throughout the remainder of non-conference play and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Game recap of the win over North Florida can be found here.

