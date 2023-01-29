WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin Talk Kansas Loss

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following their 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night in Lexington.

Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points and added nine rebounds. Toppin collected 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Reeves notched 10 points, three assists and two rebounds.

The media scrums can be seen above:

More on Kentucky's loss to Kansas HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the defeat can be found HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.