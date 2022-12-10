Skip to main content

Watch: Yale Head Coach James Jones Speaks Following Kentucky Loss

Yale head coach James Jones spoke to the media following Yale's valiant 69-59 loss to the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena. 

Jones spoke on Oscar Tshiebwe's big performance, how Yale adjusted without its best player on the court and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

For more on the win over the Bulldogs, click here.

