247Sports predicts what Amari Williams's role will be for the Kentucky basketball team
One of the players who is the hardest to project on this Kentucky basketball roster is Amari Williams. Last season at Drexel, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Coach Mark Pope recruited Williams to come in and be an elite rim protector and passer, which is what he will do.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted the role of all of the Kentucky transfer portal additions, and he believes Williams is going to be the Wildcats starting center.
Trotter had this to say about what Williams's role will be for Kentucky this season, "Skilled size is everything for Pope's offense, and a center who can be a playmaker on the perimeter is vital. Williams is not a 3-point shooter, but he can clear open space with screens and dribble hand-offs. He's also an adept passer who had a 17% assist rate this past season at Drexel. Kentucky will also rely heavily on Williams to protect the rim and scoop up boards. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound big man has enough bricks in his britches to handle one-on-one coverage against just about any big man, so Kentucky won't have to send double teams. Playing with Brandon Garrison might be a blessing in disguise for Williams. Kentucky can keep him fresh, out of foul trouble and his motor should be revving for the 20-to-25 minutes he's on the floor."
Williams is going to have a big season in Lexington, where he will help the team by being one of the best defending bigs in the SEC. He also has offensive upside, whether scoring around the rim or passing out to open shooters.
The seven-footer also has a massive wingspan, which will help him swat shots away for the Wildcats this season. He might not average 12 points a game this season, but Williams is going to have a massive impact on the game with his ability to pass the basketball and slow opposing bigs from scoring.