247Sports predicts what Jaxson Robinson's role will be for the Kentucky basketball team
The player that many close to the program believe is going to be Kentucky's best player this season is Jaxson Robinson. He played for Coach Mark Pope last season for BYU and led the team in scoring, and it looks like he will do it again this season in Lexington.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted the role for each Kentucky transfer portal addition, and he believes Robinson is going to start this season for Coach Pope.
Trotter had this to say about Robinson's role this season for the Wildcats, "A hint of familiarity is just so huge for a new coach. Robinson had a breakout season under Mark Pope at BYU, and he smartly chose to run it back. This time at Kentucky. Robinson demands so much attention because he's a legit 6-foot-7 shooter who never stops moving and can elevate over just about every defender. Robinson was also one of the top transition scorers in college basketball last year despite only shooting 28% on his transition 3s. Some positive regression is coming in that department. As he continues to grow as an on-ball creator, Robinson's game will reach new heights. But he's a darn good college basketball player right now and could lead the SEC in 3-point shooting."
Robinson very well could average 20 points per game this season for the Wildcats and could be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft if he does this.
He can score from all over the floor, which is what makes his game so dangerous. Robinson will be the player with the ball in his hands when the Wildcats are in a close game late.
Robinson had two stints in the SEC, one at Texas A&M and the other at Arkansas. These two stops didn't go well for the talented wing, but he has made it very clear that he will prove that Jaxson Robinson is made for the SEC. Robinson will be Kentucky's best player and could win SEC Player of the Year if he averages 20 points per ball game.