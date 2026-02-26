Mark Pope explains what will determine how much success Kentucky has down the stretch

For the second season in a row, the Kentucky Wildcats have been killed by injuries. Last season, players were in and out of the lineup, and two guys went down with season-ending injuries. It looks like there could be three players on this year's teams to go down with season-ending injuries unless Kam Williams is able to get back on the floor.

When a team is dealing with injuries, it shortens up the bench, and right now, only four players are coming off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats. Those four players are Mo Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Trent Noah, and Jasper Johnson. In the win over South Carolina on Tuesday, Dioubate had a solid game, scoring 12 points and pulling down four boards. Dioubate was the only productive Wildcat off the bench in this game.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) steals the ball from South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Garrison, Johnson, and Noah combined to go 1-11 from the field for four points and four combined turnovers. These three players did also add a combined 13 rebounds and three assists, but for the most part, it was a struggle for the bench of the Wildcats.

Fans are concerned that if these players don’t step up this season is going to end a lot sooner than Big Blue Nation is hoping. At his press conference, Coach Pope was asked about the depth pieces, and he talked about how important they are to this team.

Here is what Coach Pope had to say about his players coming off the bench, "Our bench is really important, those four guys stepping up is going to go a long way to determining how much success we have down the stretch."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If Noah and Johnson could start hitting some shots, it would be massive for the offensive output of this team. Fans are not asking the Kentucky bench to combine for a ton of points if they could give this team around 20, it would be incredibly helpful. Noah and Johnson have not shot the ball well from three-point range of late, but fans know that they are really excellent shooters. These two players heating up over the last few games of the season would be a big momentum boost for this team heading into the postseason.

If Kentucky is going to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, they will need these four players off of the bench to start scoring in the minutes they are on the floor. Coach Pope knows how important this is and he will work to get these payers more confident.