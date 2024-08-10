247Sports predicts what Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea's role will be this season
In college basketball last season, the two best shooters were Reed Sheppard and Koby Brea. Mark Pope was able to land Brea in the transfer portal from Dayton, and he projects to be the nation's top three-point shooter.
Issac Trotter of 247Sports projected the role for every Kentucky basketball player, and he believes Brea will likely be a starter for the Wildcats.
Many believe Brea will start as he will be the kickout option for this team, which should lead to the 6'6 shooter getting some good looks all season long.
This is what Trotter had to say about Brea's role for the Wildcats, "Brea is a bit of a one-trick pony, but if you're going to be good at something, might as well be a 99th-percentile shooter in the country. Brea is a special, special shooter who doesn't need the ball in his hands to score. Brea is a career 43% 3-point shooter, and he shot 50% from downtown last year. His gravity is impossible to ignore, and you better find him in transition or he will make you pay. Plus, at 6-foot-6, he's got great positional size and uses it to hunt down defensive rebounds. It'll be a modern-day miracle if he attempts multiple 2s per game this season. It'll all be 3-pointers."
While Brea's primary job will be to make threes, there is a world where he is able to score some inside the arc, contrary to Trotter's belief. If Brea has another elite shooting season in Coach Pope's system, it will be scary for the rest of college basketball.
The duo of Jaxson Robinson and Brea will be elite this season for the Wildcats, and these two will be some of the best shooters in the SEC and all of college basketball.