Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Sacramento Kings are looking to build on a 2-0 start to the Las Vegas Summer League when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
Phoenix has an interesting core of players that includes draft picks from the last two seasons in Ryan Dunn, Koby Brea, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, and Rasheer Fleming.
While none of those players are stars on the offensive end as a No. 1 option, they all have a chance to be important pieces around star guard Devin Booker in the 2025-26 season and beyond.
Meanwhile, the Kings are getting a look at their last two first-round picks – Nique Clifford and Devin Carter – ahead of what should be an interesting 2025-26 season.
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s matchup, including the latest odds and players to watch between these Western Conference foes.
Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +5.5 (-110)
- Kings -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +195
- Kings: -238
Total
- 181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Suns record: 1-1
- Kings record: 2-0
Suns vs. Kings Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Suns
- Koby Brea
A second-round pick by Phoenix in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brea is arguably the best shooter coming into the NBA in the 2025-26 season.
The former University of Kentucky star shot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc in his collegiate career, including a 49.8 mark in the 2023-24 season while at Dayton. Brea could end up playing a complementary role for the Suns this season, and he scored 19 points in his Summer League debut.
Sacramento Kings
- Devin Carter
A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carter had a smooth 30 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Carter’s rookie season was a bit up-and-down after he missed the start of it with a shoulder injury, but the young guard could have a big role for a Kings team that is looking to move into a new era with De’Aaron Fox no longer with the franchise.
Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Phoenix picked up a double-digit win behind a 19-point game from Brea in its Summer League opener against Washington, but it had a much harder time with Atlanta on Sunday, scoring just 80 points.
The Suns have a lot of NBA-level players on their roster, but unfortunately, none of them are elite options to carry an offense.
The Kings, on the other hand, have Carter who can carry that load, and Mason Jones had a big game for the Kings in their opener as well.
Sacramento had a much better offensive showing (109 points) against the Bulls than it did against the Orlando Magic, but I think the total is worth a look on Monday after the Kings combined for 201 points in their last game.
Both of these teams have cleared 181.5 points once in Summer League, and they have enough rotation-level players to have another big scoring game on Monday.
If either of these squads reaches 100 points for the second time this summer, it’s hard to see this total going under. Plus, the Suns gave up 98 points in their last game, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see both of these teams hovering around triple digits on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 181.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
