247Sports predicts what Otega Oweh's role will be for the Kentucky basketball team
Otega Oweh transferred to Kentucky from Oklahoma, and last season for the Sooners, he averaged 11.4 points per game. Kentucky's 2024-25 basketball team is full of players who can shoot the ball. While Oweh can shoot, he is mostly known as a driver. He loves taking the ball to the rim, so he will be the slasher for this Kentucky basketball team.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted the role for each of the transfers, and he believes Oweh is going to come off the bench for the Wildcats.
Trotter believes this will be Oweh's role for the Wildcats this season, "On a team chalked full of shooters, Oweh has a different skill set. And that's a good thing. Oweh is driving that thing. Over 58% of Oweh's shots last year came at the rim, and he's a tank in transition who wants to bulldoze backpedaling defenders out of the way. Oweh is all of 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He's an intimidating defensive prospect who can be one of the best defenders on this team from the very jump. Kentucky will find minutes for him, even if he doesn't start and doesn't shoot many 3-pointers. UK should be able to invert the floor with its bigs to clear the paint for Oweh to win those one-on-one matchups."
Oweh is going to get downhill and to the rim a lot, which will lead to a lot of free throws for him. If Oweh can be the slasher for this team, it will open things up for kickouts to the shooters on the perimeter.
The 6'5 slasher has a real shot to be the best player off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he will be asked to score when the starters are on the bench. If Kentucky runs into a game where the shots aren't falling, Oweh is going to be crucial, as he can score around the rim.