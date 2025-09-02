A Bleacher Report 2026 NBA Mock Draft has a handful of positives for Kentucky
Mark Pope has an abundance of talent on his 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team, which is one of the reasons many believe the Wildcats are in for a special season.
Bleacher Report just put out a 2026 NBA Mock Draft, and it had a lot of positives to take away for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Let's take a look at the positives this Bleacher Report mock draft had for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Takeaways from Bleacher Report's 2026 NBA Mock Draft for Kentucky
Three Wildcats were selected
In this mock draft, Bleacher Report had three Kentucky Wildcats being selected, and those three were Jayden Quaintance, Kam Williams, and Otega Oweh. Quaintance went with the fourth overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets, Williams went 38th overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Oweh went 57th overall to the Houston Rockets.
Quaintance is going to be an NBA star thanks to his freakish athleticism. He will be a yearly Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the league. Williams at 6'8 is the perfect three and D player at the next level. Oweh is a high-level driver and defender. If he continues to improve his jump shot, he will be a star in the NBA.
Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno were not selected
Neither of Kentucky's star freshmen were selected in this NBA Mock Draft. Both Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno are Kentucky natives, and many project them to be stars for the Wildcats during their careers. If they are back for the 2026-27 season, these two will be elite players and then turn themselves into NBA Draft picks.
Jaland Lowe was not selected
One of the stars of the summer for the Kentucky Wildcats has been Pitt transfer point guard Jaland Lowe. He averaged 16.8 points per game last year at Pitt, and now the Wildcats' starting point guard is ready to take on the SEC. Lowe has two years of eligibility left, but most imagine that with a good season, he will be off to the NBA.
If Lowe were to have a solid season in Lexington and then return for another season, it would be huge for the future of this backcourt.