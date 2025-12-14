A huge second-half surge leads Kentucky to a 72-60 win over Indiana in Rupp Arena

The Kentucky Wildcats faced a pivital game in Rupp Arena on Saturday as the Indiana Hoosiers made their way into Rupp Arena, the first time the two have squared off in Lexington in 15 years, and the first time the two have played each other in general in nine years. After dropping their first four power four games this season, each in embarrassing ways, they responded in a major way, and after falling behind at the end of the first half, they flipped the switch in the second, with a 19-4 run stretching over 7 minutes sparking their big closing efforts as they left Rupp with a 72-60 win.

In a game where Kentucky's response was tested, they aced it and it led to a convincing win that they needed very badly with just two quality non-conference opportunities left coming in. Let's take a look at a few takeaways from Kentucky's big performance.

Jaland Lowe completely changes Kentucky's offense

Kentucky's offense has been stagnant without Lowe, as he has missed six games this season with a shoulder injury. He played very limited against Gonzaga, an in-and-out type approach that never helped Kentucky's flow. To be fair, their effort wasn't there in that game, but it certainly was on Saturday in Rupp Arena. They fed off the crowd's energy, and while the offense was stagnant early, the second half was a different story, which was where Lowe played a big part. He played 9 minutes in the first half, followed by playing a bigger role in the second half. Kentucky had a 19-4 run over a 7-minute span, and it all happened with Lowe on the floor. His ability to drive and create space is so valuable for this Kentucky team, and he showed that.

Lowe is a great facilitator, and like in the Louisville game, he was the difference-maker for this Kentucky offense. In a game that featured many back-and-forth scoring droughts in the first half, he was a huge key in Kentucky's offense hitting another gear in the second half, responding to a 7-point deficit out of halftime. It sure looked like he has knocked some of that injury rust off. Lowe had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 24 minutes, the most he's played since his return last week.

Kentucky's defensive intensity bothered Indiana all game

This Kentucky team's effort and intensity have been in question, especially after the debacle against Gonzaga in Nashville, and man, did this team respond. They held the Hoosiers to 3-14 shooting from deep in the first half, which is a big part of their offense, and they followed that up with an excellent second half, as they shot just 1-10 from deep, and they forced Indiana to commit 11 turnovers, and they capitalized big time, scoring 17 points off of them. The Cats responded in the second half, and Big Blue Nation loved every second of the big run that set the tone for the rest of the game. In total, Kentucky forced 18 turnovers while committing just four. Then, on the glass, Mo Dioubate was the difference-maker there, as his 14 points and 12 rebounds solidified their efforts there. Kentucky outrebounded the Hoosiers 20-8 on the defensive end of the floor.

The Wildcats finally got a power four win, and this one was extra sweet. Playing an old rival, in your home arena, and when your back is against the wall coming out of the first half. What a response by Kentucky, and not just a win, one where they showed that effort that fans have been longing to see. Is this the turning point Kentucky needed? It certainly felt like it in Rupp Arena on Saturday.