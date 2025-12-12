If there was ever a must-win game for Kentucky, Saturday against Indiana is it

Kentucky is basketball is going to have plenty of nostalgia in Rupp Arena on Saturday when Historic border state rival Indiana comes to town to take on the Wildcats for the first time in nine years. The all-time series between the two is 31-25 in favor of Kentucky. The two programs have faced other under the lights many times, but this one is all about nostalgia, with it being years since the two have played each other and the fact that both are unranked. But, it's still going to be an electric atmosphere, and for Kentucky, so, so much rides on a win on Saturday.

Right now, it's not really just about the rivalry point-of-view of it. Here's why it's more of a must-win than any game Kentucky has had to this point this season. Kentucky is 6-4 on the season, with their only six wins coming against quad 4 opponents. Not just that but all of their losses have either featured embarrassing moments or just a total embarrassment throughout the game. Kentucky has struggled mightily with their competitiveness in their four power four losses, but especially so in their last three, with two being embarrassing results on the scoreboard that is not acceptable in any way at the University of Kentucky.

Now, the Wildcats are taking on an Indiana team that, no matter how good of a performance they're coming off of, they're still unranked and have barely gotten tested so far this season, losing at Minnesota and against #6 Louisville in Indianapolis on a neutral floor, a game where the score makes it look better than how it was played for the Hoosiers. But, they're an excellent shooting team, with plenty of makes and volume to show for it, and they're prepared to come and light up Rupp from deep, a team that features one of Kentucky's top targets in the portal cycle in the offseason, Lamar Wilkerson. Ranked or not, Kentucky is going to get tested, and it will be up to how they respond, because the Hoosiers are still a talented team who is actually just outside the rankings. Fans just want to see their team play good against a quality opponent and show fight, which they have lacked and is why fans booed in Nashville against Gonzaga. Whether Pope's fiery attitude on Tuesday translates into a competitive matchup or not, that remains to be seen, but something that we do in fact know is that Kentucky can't drop another quality game, let alone a second one in Rupp Arena.

Ranked or not, losing these games isn't what Kentucky basketball is, and losing to Indiana would be salt in the wound if Kentucky falls to 0-5 in power four games. If there is ever a must-win, which is a situation Kentucky has found themselves in multiple times already, this one is the biggest of all, with an old rival coming into town, in your building, when your desperate to get a win.