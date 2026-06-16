A Kentucky assistant had some very high praise for PG Zoom Diallo

One of the splash additions Mark Pope made to the roster this offseason was adding point guard Zoom Diallo. Last season, Diallo was the starting point guard for the Washington Huskies, where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting a very impressive 48.9% from the field.

The 6’4 guard has now made the move to the SEC, where he will be PG1 for Pope and the Wildcats. Point guard was a struggle last season, mostly due to the injury of Jaland Lowe, so BBN is excited to have a reliable point guard on the 2026-27 roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yesterday was the first practice for the Wildcats, and it sounds like, one practice into the season, Diallo is turning heads in Lexington. After the first practice, the UK Sports Network talked to assistant coach Mikhail McLean, and he had some very positive things to say about Diallo.

Coach McLean said, “Zoom’s been my favorite so far. He comes in with so much energy. He’s a quarterback. Everyone, when we recruited him, just talked about how much he leads, and he loves his guys. We had a couple of guys who were struggling with their sprints, trying to throw up and all that stuff, and Zoom pulled them to the side and said, " Hey man, get back up here, we've got to run”, so it’s been really encouraging just having that guy do that for us this early.”

It is great to hear that things are going well for Diallo on the floor, but also, BBN loves to hear that he is stepping up as a leader on this team. Fans were curious to see who the leaders would be for the Wildcats, and it sounds like the team's starting point guard is stepping up.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) celebrates his team’s win against the Southern California Trojans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This roster has a ton of talent from top to bottom, but for the upside of this roster to hit, the point guard position needs to be really good, which is why last season was filled with so much struggle. This year, Diallo is going to create a ton of opportunities for his teammates and will score in double figures just about every night.

There shouldn’t be any struggles at the point guard position this season as the veteran Washington transfer is a perfect fit for what Pope is looking for. It is time for Kentucky fans and college basketball fans to buy stock in Diallo.

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