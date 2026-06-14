The chemistry for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team is building quickly

The 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team has been on campus for about a week now, and the roster has quickly gotten into their testing for different athletic metrics. Some of the video from this testing was posted on the Kentucky basketball social media pages, and there was one glaring takeaway.

Some might assume that this takeaway had to do with the performances of the players, but that was not the case at all. After looking at these pictures and watching some videos, the clear takeaway was that this team seems to be building chemistry at a rapid pace.

The juice was brought to combine day.



Week one of summer 🔜 pic.twitter.com/WYgKjIsdBV — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 13, 2026

Some might scoff at this, but the reality is that a team that has really good chemistry off the floor is going to be better on the floor. Teams like this will be better in crunch time situations, and when this team faces some adversity this season, they will be able to pick one another up and stay focused on the goal at hand.

There were rumors last season that the roster didn’t have a ton of chemistry. The players shot these rumors down, but BBN still wonders if this had something to do with the struggles last season, knowing the expectations were so high. It is clear that Coach Pope is not going to let that happen this season, as he is doing a lot to make sure that this team gets close and quickly.

Knowing this roster has only been on campus for a week team chemistry seems to be building at a RAPID pace! pic.twitter.com/2raU4inLUH — Andrew Stefaniak (@AndrewStefaniak) June 14, 2026

During the John Calipari era in Lexington, fans saw this a lot. There were some teams that didn’t have a lot of chemistry, and these were the Cal teams that didn’t do much in the NCAA Tournament. A lot of Kentucky fans are focused on the play on the floor right now, but at this stage of the season, the more important part is making sure this roster gels well, and that seems to be the case.

This is the part of the season where some players will need to step up and be the vocal leaders on this team. It will be interesting to see who those guys are going to be for Pope and the Wildcats. One player who could be a leader for this team is Franck Kepnang, who just transferred over to Kentucky from Washington.

Kepnang has been in college for many years now and seems to be someone who could be a vocal leader for Coach Pope. It is early into the offseason, but good things are happening for Coach Pope and the Wildcats as this roster builds chemistry.

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