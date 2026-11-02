A Kentucky Wildcat is a candidate for Naismith Player of the Year

It's not just preseason All-American awards that are rolling in for Kentucky's Milan Momcilovic heading into the start of the regular season. On Monday, Momcilovic was named a candidate for the Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball. He was named to a list of 50 candidates for the award.

Through three exhibition games, Momcilovic led Kentucky with 16.7 points per game, including 9-20 from three in those preseason matchups. Last season, the 6-9 forward made history at Iowa State with his 136 made threes that broke a program record and put him second on the all-time list in the Big 12. He scored in double figures 29 times as well. He earned All-Big 12 second team honors as well as being included on the Big 12 All-Tournament team.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Momcilovic broke shooting records at Iowa State and he's eying to do the same at Kentucky. On Friday, Pope was asked if Momcilovic needs to be more aggressive hunting for shots and here was his answer.

"I don't have to tell Milan much of anything. He's pretty self-sustaining," Pope said of Momcilovic. "It's It's fun to have a guy that you kind of just stay out of his way more than anything else. We're continuing to try, like, I'd love to get him more shots. That's where we're living, is how can we find more creative ways to get him shots? How can we earn them just when we're in our secondary offense, our flow offense and how can we earn him shots out of play calling and it's not hard because he's such an aggressive shooter, he makes really tough shots."

As the season approaches, it is clear Momcilovic is a focal point of Kentucky's offense, as he should be in a system that is catered to him.

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