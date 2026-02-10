A recent NBA Mock Draft has Jayden Quaintance landing with a perfect next level fit

The 2026 NBA Draft is looking to be one of the better drafts in a long time, knowing all of the elite talent in college basketball is set to find a new home in the league. This is one of the deepest freshman classes with a handful of guys who all could be taken number one overall.

The Kentucky Wildcats have a player who is going to be taken in the lottery of this NBA Draft, and that is Jayden Quaintance. Big Blue Nation hasn’t seen Quaintance on the floor all that much because of the knee injury that he is recovering from, but his NBA upside is through the roof.

Quaintance is back on the shelf with swelling in his knee, but in the game, he played against St. John’s, it was clear that once he gets back into the swing of the game, he is going to be a star. There is a chance that Quaintance won’t suit back up for the Wildcats and just prepare for the NBA. This would without question frustrate Kentucky fans, but regardless, the NBA future of Quaintance is very bright.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Christopher Kline of Yahoo Sports put out a recent mock draft that had Quaintance going 13th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here is what Kline had to say about Quaintance: “Oklahoma City has the luxury of multiple first-round picks and the deepest, most talented roster in the NBA, which means Sam Presti could trade up, trade back, or trade out - it's all on the table. If OKC sticks here, however, Jayden Quaintance offers the highest ceiling. The Thunder don't really have space in the rotation for another rookie, so Quaintance can develop slowly on the back burner. This has been a nightmare season for Quaintance on the injury front, but his tape as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State should do plenty to assuage anxious execs. Quaintance is the best defensive prospect in the draft - a scary thought, considering the team drafting him in this hypothetical."

The Thunder are a defense first team and Quaintance is one of the best defenders in this class, so the fit makes a ton of since.

It would be scary to see Quaintance make his way in OKC because the Thunder are the best team in the league, but they are also young. If he had time to sit and develop, Quaintance would become a star at the next level. While Kentucky fans are frustrated with the fact that Quaintance hasn’t been on the floor recently, he could be one of the next Kentucky greats in the league.