Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Lakers)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is set to return to the lineup after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Williams is officially off the Thunder's injury report for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jalen Williams (hamstring) not listed on injury report for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 9, 2026

There's a good chance that Williams will be on a minutes restriction on Monday, but his return is a positiive sign for the defending champs, who are without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) in this matchup.

Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 6.5-point road favorites, as the Lakers are down Luka Doncic (hamstring) on Monday.

Williams has not played at an All-NBA level when he's been healthy this season, averaging just 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from 3 in 24 games. Still, his presence is a massive boost to the Thunder as they look to snap a two-game skid tonight.

Here's a look at a potential prop target for Williams in this Western Conference showdown.

Best Jalen Williams Prop Bet vs. Lakers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Williams Assists

Williams is off the injury report and expected to play against the Lakers on Monday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s on a clear minutes limit in this matchup.

In fact, many books haven’t even offered OVER/UNDER props for Williams in this game and are instead just offering round number totals for his statistics.

After sitting out since Jan. 17, it’s hard to tell just how effective the All-Star wing will be in this matchup.

If there’s one area to consider backing Williams, it may be as a passer since he’s averaging 5.6 assists per game and the Lakers are 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Williams is set at 6+ assists at DraftKings at -206 and 7+ assists at -109.

While I don’t love either number since we don’t know how the Thunder will deploy him on Monday, this market could be worth a look if an OVER/UNDER comes out for Williams ahead of tip off.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

