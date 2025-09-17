According to Jaland Lowe Kentucky doesn't have egos and only cares about winning
In the new world of college basketball, there are a lot of egos in the game because of the NIL money that these young student-athletes are receiving.
This sometimes leads to teams not playing well together because everyone wants to be the star player. It is clear that it isn't the case for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats.
Jaland Lowe was having a conversation with the Field of 68 when he was asked why he chose to transfer to Kentucky.
Here was the response Lowe gave, "It's a bunch of selfless guys, and it's all super talented. When you have a lot of really talented guys, they don't seem to mesh well together because of egos and people wanting to be the man, but with the team we have right now, it's a collective effort of wanting to win. That's all it is. We figured it out and were learning how to play with each other. Finding out everyone's strengths and weaknesses and just growing. The group of guys that we have right now just shows on and off the court that it's all about winning here, and we're really deep."
Lowe is going to be a player that is a fan favorite in Lexington this year, and the answer to this question is an excellent example of why. This basketball team is here with one mission, and that is to hang Kentucky's ninth banner.
Lowe also discussed just how deep this basketball team is, and this has been one of the reasons that the national media believe the Wildcats will be elite. They are the deepest team in college hoops, and this has been clear to the players at practice.
This basketball team is going to be playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back of the jersey, and this is a big reason why Kentucky is in for a great year. Coach Pope clearly makes sure that all of his players know what Kentucky basketball means and how important it is to this state.
Fans listen to discussions all offseason about how good the team is doing, and that is all great, but hearing this from Lowe should give Big Blue Nation an immense amount of belief in the upside of this basketball team.
When the lights get bright in March, the teams that are closest off the court prevail, and that will be the case for the Kentucky Wildcats.