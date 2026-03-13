All fans of college basketball are aware that the Kentucky Wildcats have been riddled with injuries all season long. In the Blue-White Game, Jaland Lowe, the Wildcats' starting point guard, popped his shoulder out of place. Fans were concerned with the long-term outlook of the transfer from Pitt, but Lowe was able to get back on the floor.

The shoulder continued to pop out of place for Lowe, and after only playing three minutes against Mississippi State, it popped out again, and Lowe was done for the year. He had the surgery to repair his shoulder and should be ready for the start of next season. The question is where Lowe will be next season.

Kentucky fans are somewhat split about whether or not they want Lowe to be the point guard for this team next season, but I have a feeling Mark Pope will roll him out there once again. Without Lowe early in the season, the Kentucky offense was seriously on the struggle bus, but he did help this offense move a lot more smoothly when he was on the floor.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After Kentucky beat Missouri in the SEC Tournament, the media was able to talk with Lowe, and one of the topics brought up was his plans for the future.

Here is what Lowe had to say to the media after Kentucky took down Missouri in the SEC Tournament: “I don’t think about leaving the team or leaving the coaching staff. I’m really here right now, present with these guys. But I mean, my plan has always been to come back. If that happens, that happens, and I’d be happy with that.”

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) shows emotion with guard Collin Chandler (5) against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lowe is a smaller guard at 6’1 170, so Kentucky will need to make sure that if Lowe is the starter next season, this roster has a lot of depth at point guard. While Denzel Aberdeen has done an excellent job playing out of position at point guard with Lowe done for the year, Coach Pope needs to make sure he has multiple true point guards on the 2026-27 team. If Lowe can stay on the floor, he could be a star for the Wildcats next season.

Lowe is definitely one of the names on this team that could go either direction when it comes to his future plans. I could see him back in Lexington, but I could also see him hitting the transfer portal, so the future of Lowe and the point guard position will be something to pay attention to when the portal opens after the national championship game.