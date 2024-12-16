Amari Williams needs to limit the turnovers for the Kentucky Wildcats
It is hard to find much to complain about with the Kentucky Wildcats early into the 2024-25 season, as they are 10-1 with SEC play right around the corner. One area in which the Wildcats have done an excellent job is taking care of the basketball.
The Wildcats are averaging 9.7 turnovers per game, which is good for 22nd best in college basketball. Ask any college basketball coach, and they will tell you if their team is turning the ball over less than ten times per ball game, that's a positive. While that has been the case for the Wildcats, one player has turned it over a bit too much.
Kentucky's seven-footer Amari Williams has turned the baseball over 24 times in 11 games. He accounts for 22.5% of the Wildcats turnovers this season. In Mark Pope's system, the center does a lot more passing than many see from a big man, which is part of the reason Williams has turned the ball over a lot.
Williams is a great passer and has made a lot of incredible finds leading to open shots or layups. If he could just be a bit more careful and take a few less risks, this team would be one of the best in college basketball at taking care of the ball.
Kentucky's primary ball handler, Lamont Butler, only accounts for 12.14% of the team's turnovers, which shows why Williams needs to take more care of the ball.
It's hard to limit Williams as he has done some incredible things passing the ball, but if he turned it over less, it would help a lot in close games. Williams has been great for the Wildcats this season, averaging near a double-double, so if he can dial in the turnovers, he will be one of the best bigs in college hoops.