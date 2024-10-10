Amari Williams will be a big factor when it comes to defense and passing
As Kentucky gets ready for Big Blue Madness on Friday, players were able to talk with media on Tuesday at media day. One of those players is Amari Williams, who will almost certainly be Kentucky's starting big man at the five spot.
As the season nears, Williams knows what his role is and how he can impact the team to the best of his ability. That is with his passing and defense, and he feels those two things are his strengths.
"Passing, that's something I've always prided myself in, and then defense. Just those two, I feel like that's been my strengths. That's something people always notice. Having those two, I feel like I can help the team in a lot of ways."- Williams on his strengths.
With passing, something that factors into getting passes out to the perimeter as a big man is spacing, and Williams nows just how big an emphasis Mark Pope has put on playing fast and free, spacing the floor out.
"Yeah, it is, especially knowing that we have so many good shooters. There's no one really gonna be in help, so the more spaced we are, I feel like it's easier for the passes to go through."- Williams on spacing helping with passes.
The 6-10 big man is not just confident about this team when it comes to offense, but also the defensive side of the ball, which he noted is a big strength of his. With shooters all over the court, Kentucky will also have some really quality defenders, especially with some guys who are known as being shooters.
"I feel like we have a lot of defensive-minded guys. Even guys you probably wouldn't think are defensive-minded that are still good in their own way. Just knowing that we can all lock in on that side of the ball, I feel like people are underrating us in that aspect."- Williams on Kentucky's defense.
As for what he brings to the table specifically, Williams noted that he has very smart insincts, such as when to go block a shot, attempt a steal, or get in the passing lanes. Having a smart big man with great instincts is something very valuable, and the Wildcats will have that luxury down low this season.