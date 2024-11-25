Andrew Carr thinks Kentucky could score one hundred points 'a lot' this season
Kentucky basketball's style of play is built around one thing, and that's scoring the ball. What goes into that is a bunch of shooting, fast-pace offense, and a lot of ball movement. That's been a big emphasis in Mark Pope's offensive system that he brought to Lexington from BYU. The Wildcats have already scored 100 or more points in three of their first five games this season.
Andrew Carr spoke with media on Monday ahead of their matchup on Tuesday against Western Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. Carr thinks this Kentucky team is capable of putting up triple-digits 'a lot' this season, and it's all thanks to the way they play on that side of the ball.
"I would say we would be there a lot this year just because of, you know, we just get so many more possessions than the average paced team in college basketball, just the way we try to play, super fast. We gotta get across half-court in the first three seconds, and then the first open look... it's a requirement for us to shoot the ball when it's an open look. At this level, thirty seconds you're probably only going to get one or two, maybe two, good looks. So, when you get that and you earn the one for your teammate, we really proud ourselves on being able to take those. On top of that, we just have some really talented players on this team as well who are able to make those shots. ...It will be really cool to see, be able to keep pushing that envelope, and that's something we talk about as a goal of ours. Definitely want to keep continuing to get as many possessions and continue to score at a really high level."- Carr on Kentucky's impressive scoring.
Kentucky's scoring numbers are certainly impressive, and adding in their impressive numbers on defense makes this team even more special. With the offense, it's also the way they take care of the ball and their adjustments. The Wildcats have assisted on 61.6% of their made shots this season, which is an outstanding number.
The unselfishness combined with the pace and shooting numbers is exactly what makes this team so fun to watch for Kentucky fans.