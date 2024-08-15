Both of Kentucky's point guards will be leaders but in vastly different ways
Kentucky has two veterans playing point guard this season, with Lamont Butler being the expected starter and Kerr Kriisa coming off the bench behind him. They have both played four seasons of college basketball, so it's safe to say they won't have any issue handling the basketball in a high-pressure situation.
When it comes to the style of play, Butler is a lockdown defender who can also facilitate, but don't forget about him on offense because he can score in bunches. Kriisa is more of an offensive player as he is a knockdown shooter and can make some exceptional passes leading to open shots for his teammates.
The conversation today concerns Butler and Kriisa's leadership styles. Although they are very different, they are both effective. It is very clear that Butler is the main leader on this team, as Coach Pope refers to him almost as another coach to help break things down for the team. Butler seems like the "lead by example" type, as he is going to hold his teammates accountable. Butler wants to make his teammates better, and Kriisa recently talked about this, saying even in practice, Butler is guarding the length of the floor. Butler wants to make his teammates better.
Kriisa seems like he is going to be the team's hype man. He will be the one giving the pregame speeches in the locker room and even trash-talking opponents or fans to hype his team up.
On a basketball team, both of these leadership styles are needed, so it's great to see that Kentucky has both, and they are the players who will control the offense. Both Butler and Kriisa will be a big part of why this Kentucky team will make a run in March.