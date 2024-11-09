Bucknell has a lot of camaraderie with the experience they have
Kentucky is getting ready for their second game of the season after season-opening domination over Wright State, winning 103-62. They will take on Bucknell today in Rupp Arena, welcoming the Bison, who are coming off an overtime victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday.
Mark Pope gave a little insight on what to expect from Bucknell. Like Kentucky, they are a team full of veterans. What makes them different, though, they've been together for years with the Bison.
"Good team. Veteran team. Three seniors, two juniors, but more importantly guys that have been together for a long time. You look at their roster, four-year guy, four-year guy, four-year guy at Bucknell, which is super cool. It's a real credit to the program, and to the staff, and to the players. They have a veteran group that has played together for a long time that understands what they're trying to do."- Pope on the experience of Bucknell.
With all of that experience, Pope says they have shooters at every spot on the floor, and as a team that has put up 80 points per game so far through two games. That end of the ball will be a challenge for the Wildcats before their Tuesday matchup with Duke in the Champions Classic.
"They actually run really, really, good actions, and they get pretty deep into the actions, and have a good sense of what they're doing. I think it's creative stuff. ...They have some explosive scorers. Really capable backcourt, and a big who holds down the middle really well. Can shoot it. They shoot it from all five positions, so a good team. It will be another good challenge for us."- Pope on what Bucknell brings.
The Wildcats will face Bucknell today at 4 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena, and fans will be able to watch on SEC Network+.