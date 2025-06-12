Caleb Wilson had a message after it was announced Kentucky will face North Carolina
It was announced on Wednesday that the Kentucky Wildcats would be taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the SEC/ACC Challenge this season. Mark Pope and the Wildcats will host the Tar Heels in Rupp Arena, which will set up a very interesting storyline.
With Kentucky and North Carolina both being blue-blood schools, they often go toe to toe for some of the top recruits in the nation, and that happened this season.
Both schools made a hard push after five-star power forward Caleb Wilson, but the Tar Heels won this battle. For a long time, it seemed like Kentucky was in the driver's seat for this elite recruit as he was posting things on social media, but in the end, he picked UNC.
This is why Kentucky fans have been very vocal about wanting to face off with Wilson this season, and they will get their wish. After the announcement that the Wildcats will face off with the Tar Heels was announced, Wilson took to his Instagram and said, "Can't wait." It seems like just as much as Big Blue Nation is pumped up for this game, so is the Tar Heels freshman phenom.
Kentucky's tandem of Mouhamed Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic will try and slow the five-star freshman, and these two have a lot more experience than Wilson.
It will be interesting to see the kind of greeting Wilson received from the Kentucky faithful because social media is making it seem like it won't be all that warm.