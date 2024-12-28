Can the Kentucky Wildcats win the powerhouse SEC this season?
It is no secret that the SEC is absolutely stacked this season, as there is a world where upwards of 13 teams make the NCAA Tournament. It has been incredibly hard to project how the SEC will shake itself up, knowing teams like Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, and Florida all look like powerhouses.
The question is, how will things work out for Mark Pope in his first season as a head coach in the SEC?
What happens with this Kentucky team will really come down to which team shows up. Knowing the Wildcats are a team that likes to shoot the ball a lot, if shots don't fall, they are liable to lose a game. There are different degrees of this, and what Big Blue Nation saw against Ohio State was the worst version.
If the Wildcats are hitting shots and defending, they can beat any team in the nation. If they aren't hitting from deep, they will lose a lot of games, especially in the SEC.
Knowing this team is hot and cold they will likely lose some games they should win but also win some games they shouldn't.
This will make it hard to win the SEC, as Kentucky doesn't seem as consistent as some of the other teams in this conference. A record of 12-6 or 11-7 in conference play would be excellent for Kentucky to set themselves up in a great spot for the NCAA Tournament.
It doesn't feel likely the Wildcats will win the SEC, but if they are making shots all 18 games, anything can happen. The Wildcats also have an elite X's and O's coach in Mark Pope, who will help a lot in the quest to win college basketball's best conference.