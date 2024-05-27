Could a sleeper lead the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring this season?
The Kentucky basketball team is going to score a lot of points during the 2024-25 season thanks to the elite transfer portal additions and offense that Coach Mark Pope runs.
When it comes to who will lead the Wildcats in scoring, many would say, Koby Brea, Kerr Kriisa, or one of the other guards, but could it be a forward? One player who has a legit chance to lead this team in scoring that many wouldn't predict is Andrew Carr.
The former Wake Forrest big man averaged 13.5 points per game last season for the Demon Deacons. He also pulled down 6.8 rebounds and dished 1.5 assists per game last year. The 6'10 forward shot 37.1% from three and has beautiful shooting form.
Carr is a sleeper to lead this team in scoring, as he will be a mismatch, thanks to his ability to dribble the ball and shoot.
More than likely, it will be Brea who leads the Wildcats in scoring, but do not sleep on Carr.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Carr to the 2024-25 roster, “Andrew Carr is the prototypical college and NBA power forward. He’s incredibly skilled and an elite level decision maker. He shoots the ball with terrific range and is a force inside, shooting 66 percent on 2-point field goal attempts. Andrew understands what it means to wear this jersey and he understands the assignment and why he is coming to Lexington. He’s been a captain of every team he’s ever been associated with. He’s a steadying force and a great leader who Kentucky fans are going to love.”