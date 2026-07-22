Could Kentucky guard Alex Wilkins lead the Wildcats in scoring this season?

Kentucky has a player on the 2026-27 roster who is set to become a college basketball superstar this year and that player is Furman transfer Alex Wilkins. As a true freshman last season, Wilkins averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game. Wilkins was very efficient as a freshman, shooting 46% from the field. He shot 32.8% from three, but that is a number I anticipate improving this season.

Wilkins is ready to play SEC basketball, and the game that proved this was in the NCAA Tournament when Wilkins scored 21 points against UConn. This showed coaches that he is ready to jump into higher competition, and he did just that, making the move to Kentucky.

If you went around Kentucky and asked every member of BBN who is going to lead Mark Pope’s team in scoring this season, everyone would say Milan Momcilovic and for fair reason. Last season at Iowa State, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points while shooting 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game.

Fans believe that in the Pope system, Momcilovic is going to make another massive leap as a scorer. Momcilovic himself said that Pope wants him to shoot around ten threes per game. Knowing all of this, I still can see a world where the Furman transfer Wilkins leads the Wildcats in scoring this season.

Wilkins is the best all-around offensive player that the Wildcats have, and I believe that he is going to become a star this season. I could see him just edging out Momcilovic to lead the Wildcats in scoring this season. Something like Wilkins averaging 16.8 a game, and Momcilovic averaging 16.2 a game. When it comes to offense, these two are going to be a one-two punch for Pope.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big reason I believe Wilkins is going to be an elite scorer this season is because I expect his three-point shooting to get better. He is a much better shooter than 32.8%, and now he will be back playing the two, which is more natural to him than point guard. We know how efficient Wilkins is from two, so if he can shoot closer to 38% from three this season, his per-game average will improve.

Some Kentucky fans might not agree, but I believe this will be the only season Wilkins plays in Lexington. I think after he puts up video game numbers at Kentucky this season for Pope, he will be off to the NBA. Don’t be shocked if Wilkins leads Kentucky in scoring this season.

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