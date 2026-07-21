Three bold predictions about Alex Wilkins sophomore season at Kentucky

Mark Pope made a big-time addition to the 2026-27 roster via the transfer portal as he brought in Furman guard Alex Wilkins. As a true freshman last year at Furman, he averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game. He shot a very impressive 46% from the field as a freshman, so Wilkins was very efficient.

In the NCAA Tournament, Furman took on UConn, and in this game, Wilkins scored 21 points to go with four assists. This is the game that proved that the 6’5 guard is ready to make a leap to the next level. Now he is in Lexington, where he will run the two next to Zoom Diallo.

Big Blue Nation believes Wilkins is going to be elite this season. Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for the sophomore season of Wilkins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three bold predictions for Alex Wilkins this season at Kentucky

Wilkins is the second-leading scorer on the team

All of BBN believes Milan Momcilovic is going to lead Kentucky in scoring this season, but who will be the second leading scorer after Momcilovic is going to be very interesting. I feel very confident that Wilkins is going to be that guy for the Wildcats. I also don’t think it is out of this world crazy to see a world where Wilkins leads the team in scoring. I think 15 points per game or better will be the average for Wilkins this season, knowing he is back to his natural two-guard spot.

Wilkins improves his three-point percentage to over 38%

As a freshman, Wilkins shot 32.8% from three, and Big Blue Nation is hoping that will improve this season. I believe the reason he shot this percentage was that he was running the one, and it made it harder for him to get good looks. Wilkins is back to playing the two, and in the Pope system I believe he will shoot over 38% from three this year. He is already shooting the ball well from deep in summer practice.

Wilkins is a first-round draft pick in the 2027 NBA Draft

If both of these other two bold predictions come true, Wilkins will be taken in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft. To get ready for the draft, Wilkins needs one season at a bigger school like Kentucky, where he can show how elite his game is. If he puts up big numbers in the SEC, Wilkins will be heading to the league after one season in Lexington.

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