Could Kentucky missing on Niko Bundalo mean the Wildcats will land a top ten 2025 recruit?
Kentucky coach Mark Pope is not done recruiting the 2025 class, but some recent news could shake up the way he finishes his first true class as the Wildcats head coach.
The Wildcats currently have two five-star commits in the class as Coach Pope landed guard Jasper Johnosn and center Malachi Moreno.
Now, Coach Pope is looking to add a power forward to the 2025 class, and he was targeting three players. Those players were Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac Jr., and Niko Bundalo. Kentucky is making a hard push after Wilson, and recently, Bundalo scheduled a Kentucky visit and then canceled it right after news broke that Coach Pope was having an in-home visit with Wilson.
Shortly after the canceled visit, Bundalo cut Kentucky from the list of schools he is considering, so now Wilson and Cenac are the Wildcat's forward targets.
Cenac recently put Kentucky in his list of final seven schools he is considering, so the Wildcats are in it for him and Wilson. It really feels like Wilson will be a part of this 2025 class, and if that happens, the Wildcats will be adding a top-ten overall player.
Coach Pope is going to end up with a top three class this cycle, ending the narrative that he isn't a recruiter.
Here is the offensive scouting report on Wilson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Offensively, he's not a natural alpha or creator, and because he had such a significant early reputation, there have been times when he's tried too hard to be an offensive focal point. This summer, he found an ideal role as a secondary threat, and thrived because of it. He impacts the game as an offensive rebounder, solid passer, with his ability to make quick drives for a couple of bounces, find easy baskets around the rim or in transition, and with a very good left hand. He also loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and start the break himself. Wilson has soft touch around the rim, but he's still an inconsistent outside shooter. His mechanics are a bit questionable as he can shoot down from a high release point and generate a ball that can be hard and flat. There are also times he can settle for low-percentage step-backs from the mid-range or the mid-post. Finding a consistently translatable offensive niche, especially in a high-level half-court game, is a key variable for him at the next level."