Could Otega Oweh be the player Mark Pope wants shooting in late game situations?
Every basketball team needs a player who can give his team a bucket in late-game situations, and it is still to be seen who that player is for the Wildcats. Against Duke, the Wildcats got the lead late in the game thanks to Otega Oweh getting to the line.
On the inbounds play, the Wildcats threw the ball deep to Lamont Butler, who got to the line, but there wasn't a half-court set where the Wildcats needed a bucket in the final seconds of the game. Andrew Carr and Oweh were two players who scored down the stretch for the Wildcats, and Oweh's free throws were the difference makers.
The question is when Kentucky does get in late-game situations this season where they are down a bucket, tied, or up a bucket with under a minute left in the game, who will have the ball? Knowing the style of play, it feels like Oweh makes the most sense, as he is the player who gets downhill for the Wildcats.
Carr will have some moments this season where he scores a big basket late in the game as he did vs. Duke.
What will be interesting is to see what Jaxson Robinson's role looks like in late-game situations. Robinson did not play well against Duke, but he will, without question, hit some big late-game shots for this basketball team.
It feels like the correct answer for who will have the ball in late-game situations is Oweh. His ability to get downhill will also get him to the line a lot in late-game situations. While Oweh feels like the correct answer, this basketball team will have a ton of players hit big shots in big moments.