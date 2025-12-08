Denzel Aberdeen says Jaland Lowe being healthy is massive for Kentucky's offense

Kentucky has obviously struggled with a lack of energy and effort recently, and a result of that is an offense that looks poor with minimal flow, and a defense that is lazy with no resistance. The Wildcats did get good news before Friday's embarrassment against Gonzaga, as it was announced Lowe would make his return in the game. Lowe ended up being obviously, but Denzel Aberdeen says he will be a huge help once he gets acclimated again.

Jaland Lowe played 14 minutes in a very limited role against Gonzaga in Nashville, and he had a lot of rust to knock off, as he went 0-5 from the floor, but coming back from an injury after missing five straight games, that type of play shouldn't be shocking. When he was in, Lowe did take charge offensively, but it didn't lead to the results that were expected. Denzel Aberdeen believes once he gets a few games under his belt, he will make this Kentucky team flow a lot better, especially on offense.

"It'll be very good for us, very good. Elite guard, unselfish guard, comes in, brings a lot of energy. Definitely miss him right now. Now that he's back, very glad he's back healthy, so just having him on the court will spread out the offense even more. He's a very elite passer, averaged like five or six (assists) last year and stuff. So just happy to have him back and it's gonna be good moving forward. I think once he spreads our offense open, everything's gonna be good."

It will take time for Lowe, and the team as a whole, to get used to having a facilitator like him back on the floor, and although the results didn't turn out even close to right with him on the floor, his teammates seem confident in what he can do for them once he gets back to what he was before re-injuring his shoulder. The last time Lowe played was against Louisville, a game that featured plenty of scoring droughts and bad defense, but a late surge in the final few minutes that helped the scoreboard look respectable. Either way, Kentucky didn't quit in that one despite going down as much as 18 points in the first half half and 20 in the second, but they have in the marquee games since.

There's no question Lowe can help this team in some way once he knocks off the rust, but is it enough to fix all of the issues? Time will tell, but Kentucky is running out of it, as only two quality non-conference opportunities remains.