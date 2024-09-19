Does Kentucky basketball still have a chance with 2025 five-star Braylon Mullins?
Coach Mark Pope is still after 2025 five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, and it looks like the Wildcats still have a chance.
After Jasper Johnson committed, the hype around Mullins cooled off, but now it sounds like the Wildcats are back in the race. The 6'5 sharpshooter just canceled his visits to Duke and Tennessee but kept his Kentucky visit in line, which will happen on October 25th.
The Kentucky coaching staff needed to explain to Mullins how he would be used on a team that also included Johnson, and it sounds like this sales job went well for the Kentucky coaching staff.
If Kentucky was able to land Mullins on top of Johnson, this would be one of the best shooting combos in Kentucky basketball history. Coach Pope is going to make a strong push after Mullins over the next few months.
Here is the scouting report on Mullins from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Mullins proved himself to be one of the best long-range shooters in the country this spring and summer. He knocked down 47% of his attempts from three in 3SSB play, even on high volume, making 6+ threes per game. He has a fairly low, but still quick, release, that he doesn't even always fully extend on. He's a threat to make tough shots in transition, off screens, or the dribble. He also has very deep range, well beyond the college arc at this point. He complements his shooting ability with a good overall feel for the game. He's a solid passer within the flow of the offense, increasingly dangerous cutter, and the type of off ball weapon that coaches will run plays for at the next level. While his niche is behind the arc, he was extremely efficient around the lane too, shooting 60% on two-point field goals, and yet could get more aggressive punishing defenders for running him off the line. Mullins has good positional size at right around 6-foot-5. He's a solid enough athlete to get up and dunk hard with only a step or two of separation. Physically, his shoulders are a bit narrow, but he's just starting to fill-out his frame and already has clear toughness and confidence about him. The other area of the game in which Mullins is a true standout is on the defensive end. He's quick laterally, very active with his hands (1.4 steals per game), and competitive with a scrappy mentality. He's also not afraid to stick his nose into traffic and pull-out some rebounds, on both ends of the floor (3.6 rebounds per game)."