Does Mark Pope have the best basketball team in the SEC this season?
SEC Basketball has changed a lot over the last couple of years and is now a powerhouse. Kentucky during the early Calipari era was running through the SEC like a hot knife through butter, but this got tougher over the last handful of years in the conference.
Last season, the SEC was the best conference in college basketball history, and the Wildcats were able to find some success despite the talent of the league in year one of the Mark Pope era.
Now turning the page to this season, the SEC will likely be the best conference in college hoops once again, but the Wildcats have a roster that is much better equipped to compete.
This season, the Wildcats are looking like one of the top teams in the conference, but the question is, are they the best team?
When breaking down the SEC, every team, even the ones considered to be near the top, have some questions surrounding them this season. The best teams in the conference are considered Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and, of course, Pope's Wildcats.
Kentucky very well could be the best team in the SEC this season. Some currently consider the Wildcats the second-best team in the conference behind the Gators, but there are a lot of question marks around the defending national champs.
Florida added Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee to the backcourt, but both of these players have something to prove. Arkansas was better with Fland off the floor last season, so Todd Golden will need him to start playing a college-friendly style of ball.
Coach Pope has a roster good enough to win the SEC, especially if some of the wildcards on this roster are able to step up. Otega Oweh, Jayden Quaintance, and Jaland Lowe are all going to be stars for the Wildcats. If more players take this step, this basketball team is going to be very scary.
The SEC is good, and there are a handful of names who should be in the discussion for the best team in the conference, but Kentucky might have the best argument.
The SEC has the best coaches it has ever had, and it will continue to become more and more of a powerhouse in college basketball. The national champs were from the SEC last season, and this could happen again this year.
Kentucky very well could be that team this season, as many in college basketball agree this team will be elite.